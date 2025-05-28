Victoria's Secret shuts down website, some in-store services after 'security incident'

Victoria's Secret's website went dark on Wednesday after a "security incident" prompted the company to completely shut down U.S. online operations.

Customers clicking onto the world's largest lingerie retailer's website were met with a black screen featuring a message sprawled across the center of the page.

"Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident. We have taken down our website and some in store services as a precaution. Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations," the message read. "We appreciate your patience during this process. In the meantime, our Victoria's Secret and PINK stores remain open and we look forward to serving you."

A Victoria's Secret spokesperson told FOX Business after the security incident was identified, the company immediately enacted its response protocols.

"Third-party experts are engaged, and we took down our website and some in store services as a precaution," the spokesperson wrote in a statement to FOX Business. "We are working to quickly and securely restore operations."

The company brought in $2 billion, or about one third of its total revenue, in digital sales in 2024.

Following the crash, shares dipped nearly 7% on Wednesday.

It is unclear what the security incident entailed, or if any customers' data was compromised.

The company did not confirm if law enforcement is involved.

Victoria's Secret did not immediately confirm to Fox Business how long the outage has been active.