Victoria's Secret shuts down website, some in-store services after 'security incident'

Retailer shut down online operations as precaution while third-party experts investigate

Victoria's Secret's website went dark on Wednesday after a "security incident" prompted the company to completely shut down U.S. online operations.

Customers clicking onto the world's largest lingerie retailer's website were met with a black screen featuring a message sprawled across the center of the page.

Message on Victoria's Secret's website

Victoria's Secret's website went dark on Wednesday. (Fox News)

"Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident. We have taken down our website and some in store services as a precaution. Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations," the message read. "We appreciate your patience during this process. In the meantime, our Victoria's Secret and PINK stores remain open and we look forward to serving you."

Outside of Victoria's Secret shop

Victoria's Secret suffered a ‘security incident’ on Wednesday, prompting the lingerie giant to take its website offline. (Hugo Hu/Contributor / Fox News)

A Victoria's Secret spokesperson told FOX Business after the security incident was identified, the company immediately enacted its response protocols.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
VSCO VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. 20.99 -1.55 -6.88%

"Third-party experts are engaged, and we took down our website and some in store services as a precaution," the spokesperson wrote in a statement to FOX Business. "We are working to quickly and securely restore operations."

The company brought in $2 billion, or about one third of its total revenue, in digital sales in 2024.

Following the crash, shares dipped nearly 7% on Wednesday.

victoria secret

Signage outside a Victoria's Secret store in the Brooklyn borough of New York, (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It is unclear what the security incident entailed, or if any customers' data was compromised.

The company did not confirm if law enforcement is involved.

Victoria's Secret did not immediately confirm to Fox Business how long the outage has been active.