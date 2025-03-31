Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos
Published

Venice to play host to Bezos, Sanchez wedding, city says

City says it will be 'easy' to 'accommodate' the event 'without any disruption' to its residents and visitors

The Italian city of Venice said over the weekend it was "mutually working and supporting" the organizers of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s future wedding. 

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said Saturday that Venice is "mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city." 

Bezos, Sanchez at Met Gala

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images)

The billionaire Amazon founder and his fiancée took the step of mailing out invitations to guests who they want to attend their wedding, Puck News and Page Six reported earlier this month. 

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ MAIL OUT INVITATIONS FOR WEDDING: REPORT

Dylan Byers of Puck News reported on X that the engaged couple are looking to marry during the upcoming summer in Venice

It will be "easy" for Venice to "accommodate" the couple’s nuptials "without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors," Venice said Saturday, noting only 200 guests "will have been invited" to the Amazon founder and his fiancée’s nuptials. 

Venice, home to sites like the Rialto Bridge, Doge’s Palace and Saint Mark’s Basilica, and its residents see millions of tourists each year. 

Venice

Piazza San Marco square view from the Giudecca Canal, Venice, Veneto, Italy. (Mauro Flamini/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Gondola in Venice, Italy

People ride on a gondola in Venice, Italy. (Reuters/Manuel Silvestri / Reuters Photos)

"The organisation have categorically not booked large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis and it is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone," Venice said of the Bezos and Sanchez wedding, pushing back on reports of planners excessively scooping up hotel rooms and water transportation as "completely unfounded." 

BEZOS SHOOTS DOWN $600M WEDDING RUMORS: ‘DON’T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ'

"Our city has much experience in international events much larger than this," the Italian city also said. "Venice is accustomed to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts, such as the G20 Economy, G7 Justice, state bilateral meetings, Art, Architecture, and Cinema Biennales, as well as private events, like large conferences, corporate meetings, fashion shows, parties, and VIP weddings." 

FOX Business reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.

Bezos and Sanchez have been engaged since May 2023. 

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc., and Lauren Sanchez attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2024 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Sanchez told Vogue in November 2023 that Bezos’ proposal took place one night while the couple were on the Amazon founder’s sailing yacht, the Koru. He had tucked the ring box under her pillow.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ HIT THE SHOPS WHILE IN ASPEN, COLORADO

She said that she was "looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos," according to the outlet. 

They have been together for roughly six years. 