Venice to play host to Bezos, Sanchez wedding, city says

The Italian city of Venice said over the weekend it was "mutually working and supporting" the organizers of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s future wedding.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said Saturday that Venice is "mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city."

The billionaire Amazon founder and his fiancée took the step of mailing out invitations to guests who they want to attend their wedding, Puck News and Page Six reported earlier this month.

Dylan Byers of Puck News reported on X that the engaged couple are looking to marry during the upcoming summer in Venice.

It will be "easy" for Venice to "accommodate" the couple’s nuptials "without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors," Venice said Saturday, noting only 200 guests "will have been invited" to the Amazon founder and his fiancée’s nuptials.

Venice, home to sites like the Rialto Bridge, Doge’s Palace and Saint Mark’s Basilica, and its residents see millions of tourists each year.

"The organisation have categorically not booked large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis and it is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone," Venice said of the Bezos and Sanchez wedding, pushing back on reports of planners excessively scooping up hotel rooms and water transportation as "completely unfounded."

"Our city has much experience in international events much larger than this," the Italian city also said. "Venice is accustomed to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts, such as the G20 Economy, G7 Justice, state bilateral meetings, Art, Architecture, and Cinema Biennales, as well as private events, like large conferences, corporate meetings, fashion shows, parties, and VIP weddings."

Bezos and Sanchez have been engaged since May 2023.

Sanchez told Vogue in November 2023 that Bezos’ proposal took place one night while the couple were on the Amazon founder’s sailing yacht, the Koru. He had tucked the ring box under her pillow.

She said that she was "looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos," according to the outlet.

They have been together for roughly six years.