Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez mail out invitations for wedding: report

Engaged couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have reportedly mailed out invitations to guests who they want attending their upcoming wedding.

Puck News and Page Six reported over the weekend that the billionaire Amazon founder and his fiancée had taken that step in the wedding planning process.

Bezos and Sanchez are looking to marry during the upcoming summer in Venice, Italy, according to the outlets.

"News: After a nearly two-year engagement, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have sent out formal invitations for a wedding this summer in Venice, per sources familiar," Dylan Byers of Puck News reported on X.

FOX Business reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.

They have been engaged since Bezos asked for her hand in marriage one night in May 2023 while on his massive sailing yacht, the Koru, Sanchez told Vogue in November of that year.

The reportedly upcoming wedding ceremony would mark the second marriage for both Bezos and Sanchez. Both had prior marriages, with the Amazon founder having previously split from Mackenzie Scott.

Sanchez told Vogue in November 2023 that she was "looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

The couple had been in a relationship for nearly five years before getting engaged.

Bezos founded the e-commerce giant Amazon nearly 31 years ago. He also created the aerospace company Blue Origin and owns the Washington Post.

Both Sanchez and Bezos recently celebrated birthdays in December and January respectively.

"What an incredible year – you set your mind to writing a children’s book and now you’re a NYT best selling author," the Amazon founder said in an Instagram post wishing his fiancee a happy birthday. "I have a feeling your next trip around the sun will be just as amazing."