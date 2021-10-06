Varney: I’m proud and honored to be in the FOX family

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," celebrated Fox News' 25th anniversary.

FOX NEWS MEDIA CEO SUZANNE SCOTT RINGS NASDAQ OPENING BELL AS NETWORK CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY

STUART VARNEY: That was quite a celebration! Fox News turns 25 this week. Executives and original on-air talent rang the opening bell on Wall Street.

Suzanne Scott, the first female CEO of a news network. Eric Shawn, the first person to say the words "Fox News" on TV.

Steve Doocy, the original co-anchor of "Fox & Friends." And Neil Cavuto, who handled business from day one.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Way back then, it was touch and go. CNN was the established leader and its founder, Ted Turner, famously said he would "squash" the new competition "like a bug."

And at first, you couldn't get Fox News in New York where the cable company wouldn't carry it.

Rudy Giuliani actually put Fox News on a cable access channel so New Yorkers could take a look at something other than "the Clinton News Network."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

We were not squashed like a bug. Fox News quickly established a leadership position, which it holds to this day.

I am almost embarrassed to say that 41 years ago, I was a founder of CNN. At Fox, I’m a "Johnny-come-lately," but I am very proud and honored to be in the Fox family.