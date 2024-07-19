Utah man turns his fear of flying into a business he hopes will take off

A terrified flyer has found a unique way to alleviate his fear of air travel — and now he wants to help others with the same fears.

Brian Morris in Park City, Utah, created "Flight Deck: Fear Of Flying Flash Cards" after he was forced to face his severe fears when asked to officiate at his best friend's wedding in Florida.

He looked for resources that would help him handle his fear of air travel and found an online course that gave him tips to alleviate his aerophobia.

One key takeaway was writing down the different procedures for flying and bits of information on small cards.

"I started using the three by five cards on the airplane, and it was helping me, and I started to get requests from other people that wanted to use them," Morris told FOX Business.

Aerophobia is a common fear of flying that affects more than 25 million Americans, according to Cleveland Clinic.

He said pilots, flight attendants and other passengers all took notice.

"Every time I get on a plane, and I use the cards, someone will always ask me what I'm doing, and I'll tell them, and they'll say, ‘Hey, I have a fear of flying, too.’ I started just passing the cards around the plane," said Morris.

Morris partnered with Captain Emma Henderson, who served as a pilot for 30 years, after she saw Morris using the cards on a flight. Henderson is based in the north of Scotland.

"Brian and I worked on the flashcards together," she told FOX Business.

"I made sure the flashcards were technically correct in order to create a perfect fear of flying self-help tool."

The flashcards detail the flying process, starting with the takeoff and extending to the arrival.

Aerophobia can be triggered by news stories about airplane crashes, takeoff and landing, and turbulence, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The cards also share "tidbits of information" about the noises heard and switches on planes, "almost like an owner's manual" for fliers, said Morris.

"I don't think that a lot of people notice things like the lights flickering before a plane takes off, and it's just because the plane's switching from what might be a generator to actual engine power of the plane," he said.

"That card will tell you the lights are going to flicker, or the air conditioner might turn off or can turn back on."

A deck of cards is priced at $18.95.

Flight Deck serves customers in the United States and internationally.

Currently, fearful flyers in the United Kingdom are the largest segment of users.

Morris said he receives emails and messages from people who are willing to talk about their fear of flying.

"It seems like a lot of people are coming out of the woodwork now with their fear of flying," Morris said.

As Morris also shared on his website, "I used to have an extreme fear of flying. It held me back from so many incredible opportunities. I found myself constantly making excuses to avoid getting on a plane. I would make up reasons why I couldn't go on work trips. I would convince family and friends that it would be more fun to go on road trips rather than fly."

He added that everything is different now for him.

Anyone can learn more at FlightDeck365.com.