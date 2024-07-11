Woman bites United Airlines flight attendant, forcing emergency landing in Orlando: report

A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Orlando this week after a woman was caught on video biting a flight attendant, reports say.

The airline told FOX Business in a statement that "United Flight 762 from Miami to Newark stopped in Orlando on Tuesday evening after a passenger became aggressive and disruptive.

"Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed," it added. "We’re grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees."

Video obtained by TMZ of a woman purportedly onboard the flight showed her biting a flight attendant’s shoulder and ripping off part of his clothing in the process.

The woman’s hands could be seen zip-tied during the incident.

"People are recording me, don’t come to this airline, don’t come on f------ United Airlines. These people have an attitude problem, they don’t f------ do their jobs, they are handcuffing me. Why are you handcuffing me, why b----, why?" the woman could be heard ranting as she stood in the aisle of the plane.

The woman then tells another person on the plane "I’m going to f------ kill you, b----!"

Flight tracking data from the website FlightAware shows the plane landed in Orlando around 7:15 p.m. local time and eventually took off for Newark around two hours later.

An Orlando Police Department spokesperson told Fox35 Orlando that the passenger was taken to a local hospital to be medically evaluated.

The Orlando Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday from FOX Business.