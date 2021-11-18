Report says used Honda and Lexus vehicles are the most valuable

It's a seller's market for used cars, with short supplies sending prices to record highs, but what about in a few years?

The 2022 edition of the J.D. Power U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards determined that the Honda and Lexus lineups will have the highest average projected residual values after three years of ownership in the mainstream and luxury categories.

The Honda Civic, Passport and Odyssey received three segment awards, while Lexus won the Premium Compact Utility category with the Lexus NX, but took the overall brand award on consistency.

"The achievement of Lexus speaks to an impressive, industry-leading continuity of residual value across its entire lineup," ALG Vice President Eric Lyman said. "It’s like a decathlete who wins only one of the individual 10 events but scores enough points in each of them to stand atop the podium."

Here is the full list of winners by model type:

Compact: Honda Civic

Compact Utility: Subaru Forester

Fullsize: Dodge Charger

Fullsize Utility: Chevrolet Tahoe

Midsize: Kia K5

Micro Utility: Hyundai Kona

Midsize Utility 2-row: Honda Passport

Midsize Utility 3-row: Kia Telluride

Off-road Utility: Ford Bronco

Premium Compact: BMW 2 Series

Premium Compact Utility: Lexus NX

Premium Executive: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-door

Premium Fullsize: Audi A6 Allroad

Premium Fullsize utility: Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Premium Midsize: Genesis G70

Premium Midsize Utility 2-row: Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Premium Midsize Utility 3-ro: Land Rover Discovery

Subcompact Utility: Mazda CX-30

Premium Subcompact Utility: Audi Q3

Premium Sportscar: Porsche 911 Carrera

Sportscar: Subaru WRX

Subcompact: Hyundai Accent

Mass Market Electric: Hyundai Kona EV

Premium Electric: Tesla Model Y

Fullsize Heavy Duty Pickup: GMC Sierra HD

Fullsize Pickup: Toyota Tundra

Midsize Pickup: Toyota Tacoma

Commercial Van: Mercedes-Benz Metris

Minivan: Honda Odyssey