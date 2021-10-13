Enterprise named best rental car company by J.D. Power

This should be a pick-me-up for Enterprise employees.

The rental car agency famous for offering a service to pick up customers to get their cars had the highest score on J.D. Power's 2021 North American Rental Car Satisfaction Study.

The win comes amid one of the most challenging years for the industry as prices have risen with a shortage of cars as the number of renters continues its slow drive toward pre-pandemic levels.

Enterprise received a score of 861 out of a possible 1,000, while the industry average came in at 830, a drop of 11 points compared to last year.

"Even when customers are aware of the macroeconomic challenges, their personal experiences quickly outweigh economic theory, and the result is lower customer satisfaction," J.D. Power's travel intelligence lead Michael Taylor said.

National and Alamo also received above average scores.

Avis, Hertz, Budget, Dollar and Thrifty were all ranked below average in the study, which surveyed 4,279 business and leisure airport location renters between September 2020 and August 2021.