Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cars

Enterprise named best rental car company by J.D. Power

National and Alamo also scored well

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

This should be a pick-me-up for Enterprise employees.

Enterprise, National and Alamo all received above average scores on the J.D. Power rental car survey. (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The rental car agency famous for offering a service to pick up customers to get their cars had the highest score on J.D. Power's 2021 North American Rental Car Satisfaction Study.

The win comes amid one of the most challenging years for the industry as prices have risen with a shortage of cars as the number of renters continues its slow drive toward pre-pandemic levels.

Enterprise received a score of 861 out of a possible 1,000, while the industry average came in at 830, a drop of 11 points compared to last year.

"Even when customers are aware of the macroeconomic challenges, their personal experiences quickly outweigh economic theory, and the result is lower customer satisfaction," J.D. Power's travel intelligence lead Michael Taylor said.

National and Alamo also received above average scores.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Avis, Hertz, Budget, Dollar and Thrifty were all ranked below average in the study, which surveyed 4,279 business and leisure airport location renters between September 2020 and August 2021.