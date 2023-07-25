US travelers will need a visa to travel to Europe starting in 2024: What to know

U.S. citizens will need to pay for a visa in order to travel to Europe as soon as next year.

Travelers, including those from the U.S., will need to be approved through the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) before heading to Europe in 2024, according to the European Union. Visitors will need to pay about $8 to apply for ETIAS authorization when traveling to dozens of European countries.

Who will need an ETIAS travel authorization:

According to the EU, travelers will need an ETIAS travel authorization if they meet the following criteria: they are not an EU national; they are a citizen of a country whose nationals are not required to have a visa for a short-term stay in the European countries requiring ETIAS; and they do not have a residence permit, card or document issued by any of the European countries requiring ETIAS.

However, some travelers may be exempt from having to apply for ETIAS authorization, according to officials. The EU lists those exemptions.

Paying for the application:

Travelers who are under 18 years old or at least 71 are exempt from paying this fee. Those who are family members of EU citizens or of non-EU nationals who can move freely throughout the EU are also exempt.

How long does the process take:

Filling out the application is "quick" and most applicants will get their authorization "within minutes," according to the EU. However, it can take as long as 30 days in some cases, which is why officials say travelers should apply in advance to avoid issues.

What you need to apply:

When submitting an application, travelers will need to fill out personal information such as their home address, place of birth and nationality, as well as level of education, occupation, if they have been convicted of a crime and their intended travel plans.

Applicants will also need to fill out their passport information. When applying, passports can't expire within three months of the travel date and they should not be older than 10 years. Applicants are discouraged from traveling "with a document that will expire soon."

A person can submit an application on a traveler's behalf, but both parties will need to sign a declaration of representation.

If the application is denied, travelers have the right to appeal.

When does the ETIAS travel authorization expire?

The ETIAS travel authorization is valid for three years or until the traveler's passport expires, whichever comes first, according to the EU.

This means "you can leave and return as many times as you wish, as long as you respect the overall limit of your authorized stay," the EU said.