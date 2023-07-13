US home prices rise for first time in nearly 5 months

Home-sale prices in the U.S. rose in recent weeks due to the shortage of available homes on the market. However, some relief may be on the horizon as experts project that cooling consumer prices could bring mortgage rates down.

According to a recent report from Redfin, median U.S. home-sale prices climbed 1.5% over the four weeks ending July 9 compared with a year earlier. That's the first increase in nearly five months, according to the data from the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

PROPERTY DEVELOPER REVEALS CALIFORNIA CITY WHERE INVESTORS COULD 'MAKE A KILLING'

New listings are down 27% year over year, which is the biggest drop since the start of the pandemic. Overall, the total number of homes on the market is down 14%, which represents the biggest decline in over a year, according to Redfin.

It's unsurprising, given the fact that most homeowners have a borrowing rate below 6% and don't want to give up their relatively lower mortgage, according to the brokerage.

However, in June, inflation dropped to its lowest level since early 2021, offering much-needed relief to cash-strapped Americans and offering "a glimmer of hope for the housing market," Redfin said. Prices cooled more than expected, rising just 3% on an annual basis, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

MORTGAGE RATES JUMP TO HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOVEMBER

"This month’s inflation report is likely to bring mortgage rates down a bit from their recent highs. It shows that the Fed’s interest-rate hikes are working and increases the chance they’ll only hike rates one more time this year," said Redfin economic research lead Chen Zhao.

Zhao said the elevated mortgage rates are responsible for the high monthly housing payments and low inventory.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Any decline is welcome news for buyers," she added. Still, even if rates come down slightly, "they’ll likely remain well above 6% until the Fed sees several more months of inflation readings closer to their target," Zhao warned.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage climbed to 6.96% from 6.81% a week ago. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.51%.