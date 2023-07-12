Inflation rose just 3% in June as price pressures continue to cool

Inflation dropped in June to the lowest pace in more than two years, providing welcome relief to American consumers who have been crushed by unrelenting price increases.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 0.2% in June from the previous month.

Prices climbed 3% on an annual basis, slightly below the 3.1% increase forecast by Refinitiv economists.

Although inflation has cooled from a peak of 9.1%, it still remains above the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate.

Other parts of the report pointed to a steady retreat for inflation, a welcome sign for the Federal Reserve . Core prices, which exclude the more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed 0.2%, or 4.8% annually. Both of those figures are lower than Revinitiv economists expected.

The report is the last before the Fed's policy-setting next meeting on July 25-26 and will have major implications for the U.S. central bank, which raised interest rates 10 straight times over the course of 15 months in a bid to crush out-of-control inflation.

"Prices for everything from eggs to used cars dropped in June, causing a big deflation in inflation," said Robert Frick, a corporate economist for the Navy Federal Credit Union. "By one measure, inflation is just one-third of what it was a year ago. However, this is not yet a turning point. Core inflation will prove tougher to beat."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.