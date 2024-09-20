Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle
These US airports rank highest for customer satisfaction

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport topped other mega airports when it came to customer satisfaction

Misty Belles on latest in travel demand: We're seeing a 'really strong' interest for the festive season

Traveling through an airport to catch a flight can often be a busy and chaotic time for many passengers. Some airports, though, can make the experience more enjoyable – or at least easier – than others.

According to J.D. Power’s "2024 North American Airport Satisfaction Study," 60% of North American air travel passengers it surveyed indicated that they enjoyed their airport experience to some extent.

Using metrics like "ease of travel through airport; level of trust with airport; terminal facilities; airport staff; departure/to airport experience; food, beverage and retail; and arrival/from airport experience," the study determined how mega-, large- and medium-sized North American airports performed when it came to overall customer satisfaction.

These are the mega airports that J.D. Power found scored the highest for overall customer satisfaction. The study considered airports that handle more than 33 million flyers annually to fall in the "mega" category.

1. Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - FEBRUARY 2023: Few passengers made for short lines ahead of an impending snowstorm forecasted to hit the Twin Cities later in the day, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at MSP Airport Terminal 1. (Photo by Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Passengers check-in near the Delta gates at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty Images)

When it came to overall customer satisfaction, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport topped other mega airports, scoring 671 out of a possible 1,000. Brian Ryks, the CEO of owner Metropolitan Airports Commission, said the No. 1 ranking "acknowledges the work and focus of all airport employees and our partners who ensure our airport facilities, services and hospitality are maintained at the highest levels and exceed travelers’ expectations." 

2. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

detroit airport

Travelers at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport’s score was just 28 points lower than Minneapolis'. Roughly 800 flights by 17 airlines take off from the airport each day.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

phoenix airport

An American Airlines plane taxis at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on November 9, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

More than 48 million travelers went through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which placed third with a 633 customer satisfaction score, over the course of last year.

4. John F. Kennedy International Airport

jfk airport

Exterior view of JFK Airport in New York on Nov. 19, 2023. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

John F. Kennedy International Airport ranked No. 4 for overall customer satisfaction, J.D. Power said. The airport is located outside of New York City in the borough of Queens.

5. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

dallas airport

Shuttle vans waiting for passengers arriving at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. ( HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, fifth among mega airports, provides flights to 193 domestic and 67 international nonstop destinations, according to its website.

In addition to mega airports, the study identified which large- and medium-sized airports travelers found most satisfying.

For large airports serving 10 million to 32.9 million passengers annually, John Wayne Airport in California’s Orange County received first place, J.D. Power said. Indianapolis International Airport scored 687, making it the medium-sized (between 4.5 million and 9.9 million passengers a year) airport with the highest customer satisfaction.