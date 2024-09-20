These US airports rank highest for customer satisfaction

Traveling through an airport to catch a flight can often be a busy and chaotic time for many passengers. Some airports, though, can make the experience more enjoyable – or at least easier – than others.

According to J.D. Power’s "2024 North American Airport Satisfaction Study," 60% of North American air travel passengers it surveyed indicated that they enjoyed their airport experience to some extent.

Using metrics like "ease of travel through airport; level of trust with airport; terminal facilities; airport staff; departure/to airport experience; food, beverage and retail; and arrival/from airport experience," the study determined how mega-, large- and medium-sized North American airports performed when it came to overall customer satisfaction.

These are the mega airports that J.D. Power found scored the highest for overall customer satisfaction. The study considered airports that handle more than 33 million flyers annually to fall in the "mega" category.

1. Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport

When it came to overall customer satisfaction, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport topped other mega airports, scoring 671 out of a possible 1,000. Brian Ryks, the CEO of owner Metropolitan Airports Commission, said the No. 1 ranking "acknowledges the work and focus of all airport employees and our partners who ensure our airport facilities, services and hospitality are maintained at the highest levels and exceed travelers’ expectations."

2. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport’s score was just 28 points lower than Minneapolis'. Roughly 800 flights by 17 airlines take off from the airport each day.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

More than 48 million travelers went through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which placed third with a 633 customer satisfaction score, over the course of last year.

4. John F. Kennedy International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport ranked No. 4 for overall customer satisfaction, J.D. Power said. The airport is located outside of New York City in the borough of Queens.

5. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, fifth among mega airports, provides flights to 193 domestic and 67 international nonstop destinations, according to its website.

In addition to mega airports, the study identified which large- and medium-sized airports travelers found most satisfying.

For large airports serving 10 million to 32.9 million passengers annually, John Wayne Airport in California’s Orange County received first place, J.D. Power said. Indianapolis International Airport scored 687, making it the medium-sized (between 4.5 million and 9.9 million passengers a year) airport with the highest customer satisfaction.