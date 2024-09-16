These cities offer the best commutes for workers

Commuting can have a major impact on a worker’s day.

Earlier this month, Lyft identified cities that provided workers the best commutes to and from their places of employment.

Eight states across the country were represented among the top 10 commuter cities, the rideshare company found.

Lyft used scores for four categories – speed, cost, cleanliness and after-work activities – to help determine the order of the overall ranking for the various cities’ commutes. It also surveyed more than 1,400 commuters.

These are the top 10 cities with the best commutes.

1. Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, commuters experienced the quickest commute in addition to the overall best commute, Lyft found. The average amount of time that people spent traveling to or from work in Columbus was 22 minutes.

2. El Paso, Texas

The city, located in West Texas and close to the Lone Star State’s border with Mexico, offers one of the speediest commutes of the cities Lyft ranked. It placed fifth among cities in that category, the company said.

3. Las Vegas

Las Vegas commuters, similar to Columbus, did not have to contend with significant congestion. Lyft found they traveled 6.3% quicker on average during commuting times than during non-commuting times.

4. Memphis, Tennessee

Commute times averaged 22 minutes with an average speed of 27.1 mph, helping Memphis rank No. 3 when it comes to the quickest commutes, according to Lyft. The company also found the city to have the least expensive commute.

5. Albuquerque, New Mexico

In addition to ranking Albuquerque, New Mexico, as No. 5 for overall best commute, Lyft named the city the third-best when it comes to commute-related costs.

6. Baltimore

The rideshare company gave Baltimore the No. 6 ranking for best commutes. The city is known for its tourist attractions at its Inner Harbor, its busy port that employs nearly 140,000 people, and the historic Fort McHenry.

7. Phoenix

Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and home to the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team and Phoenix Suns basketball team. More than 1.6 million people live in the city.

8. Tuscon, Arizona

Tucson offers the eighth-cheapest commute, according to Lyft. The average commute takes 24 minutes.

9. Detroit

Detroit is home to some 633,000 people, according to the Census Bureau. Commutes in the city typically take 23.9 minutes, Lyft found.

10. Dallas

Dallas received the No. 5 spot on Lyft’s ranking of cheapest commutes, with the rideshare platform pegging the city's monthly parking costs at $40 and fuel costs at $35.90.

