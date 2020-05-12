Orlando's Universal CityWalk reopening with coronavirus safety measures

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Orlando, Florida, shopping district Universal CityWalk will reopen to the public on May 14 – nearly a week before its competitor Disney Springs.

Universal Orlando Resort made the announcement Tuesday afternoon and said guests can visit select restaurants and retail outlets between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

CORONAVIRUS FEARS CLOSE UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD, DISNEYLAND

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 35.35 -0.81 -2.24%

Aside from operating with limited hours, CityWalk venues will be offering limited menus and seating. Entertainment options such as the Blue Man Group, nightclubs and Universal Cinemark will remain temporarily closed for the safety of its guests during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. Additional venues may be added over time, and hours of operation are subject to change," Universal Orlando’s statement added.

CORONAVIRUS-CLOSED DISNEY SPRINGS SLATES REOPENING FOR MAY 20

Open venues at Universal CityWalk:

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant & Market

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville (outside seating and Lone Palm area only)

Red Oven Pizza Bakery

Voodoo Doughnut

Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company (retail only)

Universal Studios Store

Select merchandise carts as well as Hollywood Drive-In Golf.

Valet parking will not be available for the time being, but self-parking will be free during Universal’s limited reopening. However, the company does warn that it is subject to change.

To enter Universal CityWalk, guests will be required to wear face coverings at all times – not including sitdown meals. Free disposable masks will be provided to guests during their visit if they do not have one. Guests can also purchase a face covering at one of Universal’s stores. Employees will be wearing face coverings as well.

DISNEY WORLD ADDS CORONAVIRUS SAFETY MEASURES, ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS FOR JULY

Temperature checks will be administered upon arrival at the CityWalk. Anyone who has a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed on the premises.

Social distancing is said to be enforced with capacity limitations, floor markings and signage while cashless payments will be available at all venues. Downloading of the Universal Orland Resort app will be encouraged for food and drink orders at participating restaurants.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Continuous cleaning and disinfecting will be applied to all tables, chairs and high-touch surfaces. Universal is also encouraging regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The company has advised that guests with underlying medical conditions evaluate their own risk before visiting the CityWalk.

“People who show no symptoms can spread COVID-19 if they are infected, any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit,” Universal’s statement reads.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Universal Orlando Resort’s theme parks and hotels will be closed at least until May 31.