Coronavirus-closed Disney Springs slates reopening for May 20

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Walt Disney World Resort will begin a “phased reopening” with the partial reopening of its Disney Springs complex on May 20.

Disney Springs is a dining, shopping and entertainment venue that’s been closed along with the rest of Disney’s sprawling Orlando, Florida, resort since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS COST DISNEY THEME PARKS $1 BILLION

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 105.57 +4.69 +4.65%

When Disney Springs does reopen, some of the complex’s third-party operators will begin to return with enhanced safety measures, Disney announced Thursday. Those measures will include increased cleaning procedures, limited-contact services and “the use of appropriate face coverings” by both guests and employees. The company didn't say which attractions at Disney Springs would reopen on May 20.

There will be limits on capacity, parking and operating hours during the initial phase of reopening, according to Disney.

“Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can,” Disney said in its announcement.

SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND TO REOPEN WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING

The phased reopening will also mean some furloughed employees will be able to return to work, the company said.

Reopening dates for Disney World’s other theme parks, water parks and hotels have not yet been announced. The company is accepting reservations for June 1 and later but said guests would be able to modify bookings if the resort opens sooner or later.

Disney has also announced plans to reopen its Shanghai Disney Resort on May 11 “with controlled capacity.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS