Disney

Coronavirus-closed Disney Springs slates reopening for May 20

Rest of Disney World remains closed amid coronavirus pandemic

By FOXBusiness
Walt Disney World Resort will begin a “phased reopening” with the partial reopening of its Disney Springs complex on May 20.

Disney Springs is a dining, shopping and entertainment venue that’s been closed along with the rest of Disney’s sprawling Orlando, Florida, resort since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entrance to Disney World is deserted on the first day of closure as theme parks in the Orlando area suspend operations for two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

When Disney Springs does reopen, some of the complex’s third-party operators will begin to return with enhanced safety measures, Disney announced Thursday. Those measures will include increased cleaning procedures, limited-contact services and “the use of appropriate face coverings” by both guests and employees. The company didn't say which attractions at Disney Springs would reopen on May 20.

There will be limits on capacity, parking and operating hours during the initial phase of reopening, according to Disney.

“Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can,” Disney said in its announcement.

Walt Disney World remains closed to the public due to the coronavirus threat.(Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

The phased reopening will also mean some furloughed employees will be able to return to work, the company said.

Reopening dates for Disney World’s other theme parks, water parks and hotels have not yet been announced. The company is accepting reservations for June 1 and later but said guests would be able to modify bookings if the resort opens sooner or later.

A Disney employee stands in front of the gates of the Shanghai Disney Resort, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Fu Ting)

Disney has also announced plans to reopen its Shanghai Disney Resort on May 11 “with controlled capacity.”

