Coronavirus fears close Disneyland through March

The Walt Disney Company says it will shut down Disneyland Resort in Anaheim amid growing fears of the coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” a spokesperson for the company said Thursday.

SHANGHAI DISNEY RESORT PARTIALLY RE-OPENS AFTER CORONAVIRUS SHUT DOWN

“The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open,” the Disneyland Resort rep added Thursday of the California attraction. “We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time,” the company noted.

Disneyland said it will work with guests looking to change or cancel visits and will provide refunds to those who have booked hotels during this new closure.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There is no word yet of whether the company will also close down Walt Disney World in Orlando. Such a move would be significant. John Hodulik of UBS recently told the Wall Street Journal that estimates the two-day closure of the Florida park in 2017 following Hurricane Irma was a $100 million hit to Disney's operating profits.

In Asia, both Hong Kong and Tokyo Disneyland remain closed amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shanghai Disney partially reopened earlier this week as new cases in China were reportedly on the decline. Todd Juenger of Bernstein told the Journal that if Disney's parks around the world closed for 45-days it could cost the company $2 billion.

This is the fourth time in history that Disneyland Park has completely suspended its operations. Past events included 9/11, the Northridge earthquake, and the national day of mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The announcement comes as the City of Los Angeles is putting an end to gatherings of more than 50 people on civic property and closing the doors of City Hall to the public over concerns from the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS