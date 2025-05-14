United Airlines unveils luxury business class suites with caviar service

United Airlines announced on Tuesday that its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft will offer a larger upgraded selection of premium business class seats and two new business class suites called the United Polaris Studio.

Specifically designed for long-haul international flights, the suites will be positioned at the front of each business class section and will be 25% larger than the current premium business class seating. They will feature 27-inch 4K OLED seatback screens, Ossetra caviar amuse-bouche service, Starlink connectivity and luxury skincare amenities and exclusive entrée options.

There will be a total of eight, lie-flat, all-aisle-access seats, which will also be equipped with privacy doors and an extra ottoman for guests.

All of United’s future Boeing 787 deliveries will receive United Polaris Studio suites. The first delivery is expected before the end of 2025.

The first international passenger flights are planned for 2026 from San Francisco to Singapore and San Francisco to London, according to United. About 30 of these planes will join its fleet by 2027.

United said its standard business class seats will also get upgraded to suites with sliding doors and larger, 19-inch 4K OLED screens. There will be a total of 99 premium seats, which the airline claimed was the highest percentage among U.S. carriers.

"We already deliver a superior international experience and fly to the most places across the Atlantic and Pacific – these new innovations provide a more premium experience overall, give customers even more reasons to choose United, and set our airline up to grow into the next decade and beyond," Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said.

The planes will have a "fresher, brighter and warmer feel" throughout the entirety of the aircraft and have updated food options.

United said it has invested more than $150 million in total food and beverage improvements this year. United Polaris business class customers will have a new onboard grab-and-go snack bar that includes treats from brands like Garretts, Community and Joe & Seph’s, as well as United Polaris Studio-specific options.

The airline will also introduce mid-flight meal options that include a regionally influenced tapas service. United Economy customers will see expanded dining options too, with three entrée choices, new desserts and an appetizer course.