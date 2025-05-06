Major airline makes big change to ease travel woes amid chaos at Newark airport

United Airlines is offering to waive certain fees for customers who endured massive delays and cancellations at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The airline announced Tuesday that customers affected by the disruptions are eligible to reschedule with no additional fees.

"You can reschedule your trip and we’ll waive change fees and fare differences," United's website notes.

"But, your new flight must be a United flight departing between April 30, 2025 and May 12, 2025. Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked."

United is one of several major airlines facing flight disruptions at Newark Airport due to technology and staffing-related issues.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed since Thursday. More than 500 flights in and out of Newark were delayed Thursday alone, and at least 200 others were canceled.

In a letter on Friday, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby alerted customers to "dozens of diverted flights, hundreds of delayed and canceled flights and, worst of all, thousands of customers with disrupted travel plans."

"It's disappointing to make further cuts to an already reduced schedule at Newark, but since there is no way to resolve the near-term structural FAA staffing issues, we feel like there is no other choice in order to protect our customers," Kirby said.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., told FOX Business his staff has been in touch with the FAA about the travel disruptions.

"Our team has reached out to the FAA to get answers on what steps they’re taking to resolve this situation," Kim said. "Your family deserves to know that, when you fly, you’ll be safe, and you’ll get there on time. We’ll keep pressing to make sure it happens."

FOX Business reached out to United for additional comment.

