United Airlines to resume selling hard liquor in November

United Airlines will resume selling hard liquor in November.

The news was communicated in an internal memo to flight attendants and the bottles will be available on flights of at least 301 miles. According to United's website, alcoholic beverages are offered all day on flights scheduled over 300 miles within the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Alcoholic beverages are complimentary in premium cabins on all flights and in Economy Plus on premium transcontinental flights.

Beer and wine are complimentary in United Economy on trans-Atlantic flights and flights between the U.S. and Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, as well as trans-Pacific flights between the U.S. and Australia, China, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Tahiti and Taiwan.

Beer and wine are available for purchase in United Economy, but only on select domestic flights. Spirits and premium spirits and liqueurs are currently listed as "unavailable for purchase in United Economy."

Many airlines suspended service last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

United, Southwest and American all decided over the summer to limit alcohol purchases due to unruly passengers.

Other airlines have said they won't resume alcohol sales until next year.