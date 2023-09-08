Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines passenger attempts to enter cockpit, open exit doors during takeoff

United Airlines flight 1641 was preparing to depart from Chicago O'Hare for Los Angeles (LAX) Friday night

A passenger on a United Airlines flight Chicago to Los Angeles was arrested Friday after trying to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital.

In a statement, the FAA said that United Airlines flight 1641 was forced to return to the gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after a passenger disrupted takeoff plans Friday at 9 p.m. CT.

AIRLINE PASSENGER RESTRAINED, ARRESTED AFTER ASSAULTING COCKPIT

United Airlines Cockpit

A United Airlines flight from Chicago O'Hare to LAX was disrupted by a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors before takeoff, according to the FAA. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Limited details were immediately available, but the FAA said the unruly passenger unsuccessfully tried to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors.

UNITED AIRLINES LIFTS NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP AFTER EQUIPMENT OUTAGE

Law enforcement was waiting for the passenger upon the Boeing 737's return to the gate.

United Airlines plane

When United Airlines flight 1641 returned to the gate at Chicago O'Hare, law enforcement was waiting for the disruptive passenger, the FAA said. ( Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

United Airlines, Chicago police and TSA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.