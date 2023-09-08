United Airlines passenger attempts to enter cockpit, open exit doors during takeoff

A passenger on a United Airlines flight Chicago to Los Angeles was arrested Friday after trying to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital.

In a statement, the FAA said that United Airlines flight 1641 was forced to return to the gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after a passenger disrupted takeoff plans Friday at 9 p.m. CT.

Limited details were immediately available, but the FAA said the unruly passenger unsuccessfully tried to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors.

Law enforcement was waiting for the passenger upon the Boeing 737's return to the gate.

United Airlines, Chicago police and TSA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.