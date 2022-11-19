Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airlines

Airline passenger restrained, arrested after assaulting cockpit

Officials say suspect was referred to FBI for charges after incident on flight arriving at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Port Authority Police responded to an incident aboard a flight arriving at John F. Kennedy Airport on Friday night when an individual had to be restrained after attacking the plane's cockpit. 

Officials said a passenger onboard a flight traveling from Poland to JFK Airport went up to the cockpit door and started banging on it. The incident happened aboard LOT Polish Airlines flight #26 at around 8 p.m. Friday.

The Port Authority said passengers and flight crew members intervened, and the individual was restrained on the ground when police arrived. 

A witness posted video of the incident on social media. 

US BID TO KILL AMERICAN-JETBLUE PARTNERSHIP GOES TO JUDGE

JFK Airport Terminal 7

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: A person walking in terminal number 7 toward the boarding room of the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on March 13, 2020. (Pablo Monsalve / VIEWpress via Getty Images / Getty Images)

An LOT Polish Airlines plane

GDANSK, POLAND - 2022/05/19: A LOT Polish Airlines plane seen at the Lech Walesa Airport in Gdansk. (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"A man started yelling and tried to storm the cockpit of our LOT Polish flight just after landing in JFK. Crew acted quickly to tackle him and announced a 'seriously security incident; 15 mins later we are still taxiing," tweeted JT Genter, a freelance travel writer. 

A flight attendant was struck during the scuffle. The victim's injuries are unknown.

Port Authority Police met the plane at Terminal 7, Gate 9, where a male suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Image of JFK Airport

International terminal, train and control tower at New York's Kennedy Airport (iStock / iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Officials said the suspect was referred to the FBI, which is weighing charges.

The FBI did not respond to a request for comment. 