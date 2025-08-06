United Airlines grounds entire mainline fleet over widespread technology system error

United Airlines temporarily grounded all of its mainline flights Wednesday evening due to a technical issue, the airline said.

Mainline flights are operated directly by United, using its own aircraft and crew. These typically include Boeing 737, 757, 767, 777, and 787 jets, as well as Airbus A319 and A320 models.

"Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports," a spokesperson told FOX Business. "We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations."

In a statement posted to social media, United apologized for the disruption and said its teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

In response to a concerned traveler on social media, United acknowledged the issue and thanked the passenger for their patience.

"We're aware of the system error at this time and are working on a fix to have you on your way as soon as possible," United responded. "We understand that this disruption has caused frustrations during your travel and appreciate your continued patience."

This is a developing story.