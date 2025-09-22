Expand / Collapse search
Spirit Airlines furloughing 1,800 flight attendants just before Christmas travel season

Budget carrier continues restructuring efforts following second bankruptcy filing in August

Nearly 1,800 Spirit Airlines flight attendants will lose their jobs just before the busy Christmas travel season, the airline confirmed.

"As part of our ongoing restructuring, we are taking steps to align staffing with our fleet size and expected flight volume," the airline said in a statement to FOX Business.

"In line with this process, we have made the difficult decision to furlough approximately 1,800 Flight Attendants, effective Dec. 1, 2025," it said.

The news comes after Spirit Airlines filed its second bankruptcy in August, and agency experts have said they do not expect the airline to survive much longer.  

Spirit Airlines plane in Austin, Texas

A Spirit Airlines aircraft undergoes operations in preparation for departure at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Feb. 12, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

On Thursday, Spirit Airlines CEO Dave Davis warned staff that the airline is cutting a quarter of its flight schedule in November as it restructures its business. 

Davis told employees in a Wednesday memo, reviewed by FOX Business, that the carrier will reduce its capacity by 25% year over year in November to "optimize our network to focus on our strongest markets." 

Spirit Airlines check-in Oakland

Spirit Airlines check-in Kiosks sit idle at Oakland International Airport on August 13, 2025, in Oakland, California.  (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Back in July, Spirit Airlines announced it was furloughing 270 pilots on Nov. 1 and an additional 140 pilots will be demoted on Oct. 1. 

Also on Monday, the Florida-based budget airline announced a fall sale with flights starting at $44 "one way to some of the best autumn destinations across its network," a press release said. 

Spirit Airlines commercial airlines takes off from Las Vegas

A Spirit Airlines commercial airliner flies after taking off from Las Vegas International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 8, 2024. (Mike Blake / Reuters)

"Furloughs can trigger a complex mix of emotions — sadness for lost opportunities, fear about financial security, anger at circumstances beyond one’s control, and even guilt for feeling relieved if you weren’t affected as severely as others," Spirit Airlines Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said in a newsletter to its members on Monday.

"It’s okay to name these emotions. Acknowledging what you’re feeling is the first step to processing it in a healthy way," it said. 

FOX Business' Alexa Angelus and Daniella Genovese contributed to this report. 