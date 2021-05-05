Uber bringing rental cars to people’s doors with new valet service

Uber is about to start delivering something new: rental cars.

The ride-hailing app announced last week that it has launched a new service in the U.S. called Uber Rent. The service allows users to rent cars from Avis, Budget, Hertz and other providers through the Uber app.

The company is also testing rental car delivery -- but only in one market right now.

UBER TWEAKS APP TO FURTHER INTEGRATE FOOD DELIVERY WITH RIDES

"We’re also bringing the magic of Uber to the rental car experience with our new Valet option," Uber said in its announcement. "With Valet, your rental car will be brought to your doorstep so you can hit the road sooner. And when you’re done, a driver will meet you to take the car back. No rental car counters, no lines, no schlepping."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the announcement, Uber Rent with Valet is set to launch this month in Washington, D.C. only. The option is expected to expand nationwide later this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Uber also rolled out other new features last week. Now the app allows passengers to book and pick up meals during their Uber ride and lets users book vaccine appointments at Walgreens -- and their rides there -- through the Uber app.

The company is also allowing users to reserve rides up to 30 days in advance.