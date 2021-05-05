Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Uber

Uber bringing rental cars to people’s doors with new valet service

Uber Rent with Valet is launching this month in Washington, D.C.

close
Adomni CEO Jonathan Gudai discusses his company's partnership with Uber and Cargo, which allows drivers to put advertisements on their car like taxis. video

Uber OOH allows drivers to place ad panels on vehicles

Adomni CEO Jonathan Gudai discusses his company's partnership with Uber and Cargo, which allows drivers to put advertisements on their car like taxis.

Uber is about to start delivering something new: rental cars. 

The ride-hailing app announced last week that it has launched a new service in the U.S. called Uber Rent. The service allows users to rent cars from Avis, Budget, Hertz and other providers through the Uber app. 

The company is also testing rental car delivery -- but only in one market right now.

UBER TWEAKS APP TO FURTHER INTEGRATE FOOD DELIVERY WITH RIDES

"We’re also bringing the magic of Uber to the rental car experience with our new Valet option," Uber said in its announcement. "With Valet, your rental car will be brought to your doorstep so you can hit the road sooner. And when you’re done, a driver will meet you to take the car back. No rental car counters, no lines, no schlepping."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Uber has launched Uber Rent with Valet in Washington, D.C. The service allows users to rent a car and have it delivered to their front door.  (iStock)

According to the announcement, Uber Rent with Valet is set to launch this month in Washington, D.C. only. The option is expected to expand nationwide later this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Uber also rolled out other new features last week. Now the app allows passengers to book and pick up meals during their Uber ride and lets users book vaccine appointments at Walgreens -- and their rides there -- through the Uber app.

The company is also allowing users to reserve rides up to 30 days in advance.