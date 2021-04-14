Uber partnership allows Marriott loyalty members to earn points on rides, deliveries

With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout underway, many Americans are getting back to travel. A new partnership between Uber and Marriott International is making it easier for people to earn points for when they’re ready to hit the road again.

On Wednesday, the companies announced that members of Marriott’s loyalty program, Bonvoy, can now earn points on Uber rides and Uber Eats deliveries.

To earn points, Marriott Bonvoy members just have to link their accounts to Uber through the Uber app.

According to the announcement, Bonvoy members can earn three points per dollar spent on Uber XL, Comfort and Black rides.

Meanwhile, members can earn six points per dollar spent on Uber Eats for $25-minimum deliveries to Marriott-brand hotels in the U.S. They can also get two points per dollar spent on non-hotel deliveries with a minimum cost of $25.

"We are thrilled to team up with Marriott Bonvoy to help our shared customers turn their stay-at-home habits into their next dream vacation," Jennifer Vescio, Uber’s global head of business development, said in a statement. "By quickly linking your Uber and Marriott Bonvoy accounts, you're one step closer to your next trip when ordering from your favorite local spots on Uber Eats or hopping in a ride."

To promote the partnership, Marriott Bonvoy is also giving members an extra 2,000 bonus points if they link their accounts and make one qualifying transaction before May 31.

"We are continuing to see our members return to travel and are excited to give them more opportunities to earn points toward free nights through Uber rides and Uber Eats," David Flueck, Marriott International’s senior vice president of global loyalty said in a statement. "This tremendous relationship with Uber reflects our goal to engage members and enable them to earn and redeem points whether traveling or through everyday activities at home."