Uber customers can donate rides for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Uber wants to make sure people can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The ride-hailing app on Monday announced it has partnered with PayPal and Walgreens to create the Vaccine Access Fund, which will help underserved communities book free rides to their vaccine appointments.

According to the announcement, the fund is being managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), which will give the money to local organizations that provide "social and economic services, especially for people who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic," the announcement said.

UBER RIDES AND DELIVERIES ACCELERATE IN BEST MONTH EVER POST PANDEMIC

Those local groups will then help people book rides on Uber to their vaccine appointment -- "whether or not the individuals themselves have smartphones or credit cards," the announcement said.

UBER ANNOUNCES $250M DRIVER STIMULUS PACKAGE AMID POST-COVID DRIVER SHORTAGE

Uber, PayPal and Walgreens launched the Vaccine Access Fund by contributing $11 million, they said Monday.

People can contribute to the fund by donating to the PayPal Giving Fund, either through the charity’s website or directly on the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Nobody should miss their opportunity to get the vaccine because they don’t have a ride—yet nearly half of Americans can’t access public transportation and millions miss medical appointments due to a lack of transportation," Uber said in its announcement. "Uber can help bridge that gap and, with our new in-app donation feature, supported by the PayPal Giving Fund, we can all pitch in."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to the announcement, once rides to vaccine appointments are no longer needed, remaining funds "will be used to advance health equity in underserved communities including helping to provide rides to medical appointments."