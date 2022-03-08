Uber, Lyft, Instacart, other app-based services launch association taking on worker issues

A number of well-known app-based platforms have formed an association to "serve as the voice of the app-based economy."

It's called Flex, and companies including DoorDash, Gopuff, Grubhub, HopSkipDrive, Instacart, Lyft, Shipt and Uber are all considered "founding" members.

Earlier this week, Flex announced that its goal is to "promote policies" such as worker independence, expanding flexible earning opportunities, fostering local economic growth and addressing safety and sustainability that meet the needs of millions of gig workers.

"The association will advocate for commonsense solutions on a range of issues affecting workers, consumers, businesses, and other stakeholders who comprise the app-based economy," Flex said in a statement.

However, the move can be seen as a tactic to hinder efforts by some lawmakers to classify these workers as company employees, rather than independent contractors, which would allow them to form unions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Although app-based businesses offer flexibility, in many cases workers can forgo protections like minimum wage, overtime, health insurance and reimbursement for expenses.

To kick off its efforts, Flex launched its first education campaign under the banner "Independence Works" . The campaign says that "app-based workers value the independence and flexibility to set their own hours and work around their other jobs, commitment and interests."

According to Flex, app-based workers across the nation work eight hours on average per week, "allowing them to earn extra money on their own terms."

Flex CEO Kristin Sharp says this structure "has completely transformed how people work, buy goods and services, and run their businesses."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.