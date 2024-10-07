Uber announces new way for riders to choose EVs, AI assistant

Ride-sharing platform Uber on Tuesday announced that the company is taking new steps to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) on its platform.

Uber announced it will now let riders choose to only ride in EVs through a new all-electric version of its Uber Green platform, which has previously included hybrid options. It will also roll out a feature that lets users set an EV as their preference when there's only a few minutes difference in terms of ETA compared to a standard UberX, while using gas-powered vehicles if the wait time is longer.

"After launching Uber Green with hybrids and EVs around the world, we now have enough EV drivers on our platform to make it an EV-only option in 40+ cities globally," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. "Riders will be able to choose an EV for about the same price as UberX."

"Love the EV experience but not the occasionally longer ETA? We're introducing a new feature that allows riders to set their preference in the app and get matched with an EV anytime one is nearby," Khosrowshahi added. "If the ETA is within a few minutes of a standard UberX, your EV ride will be on the way. Set it and forget it!"

All-electric Uber Green will launch in the U.S. in New York City , Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Denver, Phoenix, San Diego, Orange County, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Palm Springs.

It will also be available in several international markets, including Paris and all cities in France, plus cities across Australia and New Zealand, including Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

To encourage more drivers to switch to an EV, Uber will also launch an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant early next year in the U.S. that can answer questions drivers may have about purchasing an EV – including recommendations, as well as information about range and charging.

"Going electric is a big decision, and drivers have lots of questions. That's why we're announcing an AI assistant in the driver app – powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o – to help drivers get answers to every EV question under the sun," Khosrowshahi explained.

The company is creating an EV mentorship program to connect experienced EV drivers with peers who are considering switching to an EV, giving them an opportunity to share their experiences and answer questions.

Uber is also launching a series of "premium EV pop-ups" so riders can catch a ride in innovative EVs, including the Lotus Eletre in London and the Rivian R1 in Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas.

Uber pledged four years ago to become a zero-emissions platform by 2040 and Khosrowshahi added that the company will "keep using our platform as a launchpad for new innovations that are helping make sustainable choices easier, more affordable, and just plain better for all of us."

The company's announcement comes as automakers including Toyota and Volvo have revised their EV plans amid softening consumer demand for fully electric vehicles.