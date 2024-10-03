Expand / Collapse search
Electric
Toyota delays production of US-made EVs until 2026

A variety of factors played into the decision, including design changes and a stalling market for electric vehicles

Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota is postponing plans to produce electric vehicles in the U.S. until 2026. 

Toyota Motor announced the delay is due to adjustments in design and falling demand for electric vehicles in the market. 

"We've always said it would be late 2025, and it could creep into 2026. And it does look like it's going to creep into 2026," Toyota spokesperson Scott Vazin said, according to Reuters.

The Toyota logo on a Texas dealership

A Toyota sign is displayed at a dealership in Houston. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Toyota also canceled plans to produce SUVs in North America by 2030 under its Lexus line. 

Instead, the company will reportedly import stock from its plants in Japan.

Toyota has invested over $1 billion in its Kentucky manufacturing plant ahead of its move into electric vehicle production.

Toyota Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles on display at the Toyota Kaikan Museum in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. (Fred Mery/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Electric vehicle production at the plant is now expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

Toyota previously hoped to produce approximately 1.5 million electric vehicles in 2026, but this shift in production could threaten the goal's feasibility.