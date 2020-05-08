Tyson launches coronavirus health care partnership to help employees

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

To help its employees during the coronavirus crisis, Tyson Foods Inc. has partnered with an occupational health company.

The partnership between Tyson and Axiom Medical was announced in a press release Friday.

Axiom will provide additional help to Tyson employees on top of the safeguards the food company had already implemented, following CDC and OSHA guidelines, the release said.

The new partnership means “Axiom will help case manage affected team members and enhance communications with those impacted individuals and their families,” according to the release.

Some of the specific offerings from Axiom include health support, telephone access to medical professionals 24/7 and education about how to slow the spread of illness at work.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, their loved ones and our communities,” Tom Brower, Tyson’s senior vice president of health and safety, said in a statement.

“The additional services Axiom provides will help to ensure our team members receive appropriate medical attention when they need it and can return to work safely,” Brower added.

According to the release, Tyson launched its own coronavirus task force in January, which helped implement various measures, including providing face masks to employees, taking employees’ temperatures before every shift and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Tyson also offers a “thank you” bonus for front-line workers and has doubled that bonus, according to the press release.

“We care deeply about the welfare of every team member and are committed to providing them the best support as they help us maintain a healthy and stable food supply for the nation,” Brower said.

