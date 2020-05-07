Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

American seafood industry may see jobs boost thanks to White House regulation

Seafood served up in the U.S. may soon be mainly from America

By FOXBusiness
Trump signs executive order to strengthen seafood industry

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro discusses President Trump's executive order to strengthen U.S. aquaculture and fishing, the Department of Justice's decision to drop prosecution against former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, and China refusing to share information on any coronavirus vaccine it discovers.

America's seafood industry just got a vote of confidence from the White House after President Trump issued an Executive Order aimed at creating jobs for the nation's fishermen.

"It will create tens of thousands of jobs in our seafood industry and also keep millions of Americans more healthy and safe," said White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro during an appearance on FOX Business' 'The Evening Edit' while noting, "It will unleash our commercial fisheries in a way that is good for America" he added.

U.S. fish farms produce $1.5 billion a year, compared with $140 billion in China, according to the White House.

Navarro, along with Joe Grogan, outgoing domestic policy advisor to Trump who drove the E.O., penned an Opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal, highlighting America's chance to capitalize on our vast oceans surrounding the nation.

"These reforms will allow producers to make better use of the country’s ample resources. The U.S. has one of the world’s largest exclusive economic zones, a vast area of ocean in which we have sovereign rights over natural resources..."

President Trump argues more businesses should operate in the U.S. instead of relying on other countries for goods and services. Video

Currently, the U.S. imports over 85 percent of seafood consumed by Americans some of which Navarro said has come in from China "poisoned" such as tilapia. Additionally fish farms in China and other countries fail to meet U.S. health and safety standards.

The global fishing industry is rife with illegal abuses, as noted in the E.O., which aims to curb those practices hurting American fishermen.

"By removing outdated and unnecessarily burdensome regulations; strengthening efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; improving the transparency and efficiency of environmental reviews; and renewing our focus on long-term strategic planning to facilitate aquaculture projects, we can protect our aquatic environments; revitalize our Nation’s seafood industry; get more Americans back to work; and put healthy, safe food on our families’ tables" it states.

