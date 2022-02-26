Twitter to match employee donations to Ukrainian refugee organizations

Twitter will match employee donations that support Ukrainian refugees and make its own gift, the company said Friday.

Twitter generally matches donations up to $2,000 per employee to eligible global nonprofits, according to the company's policies.

Nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have already fled to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, the United Nations refugee agency said Saturday. That number could reach 4 million if fighting intensifies, Shabia Mantoo, spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said.

Twitter is also temporarily pausing ads in Russia and Ukraine.

Charity Navigator has compiled a list of charities supporting relief and recovery efforts in Ukraine that have earned high ratings for their financial efficiency, clarity and transparency about their operations. The list helps donors make "intelligent giving decisions" by providing objective ratings and analysis of the financial health and accountability of America's largest charities, according to Charity Navigator.

The Better Business Bureau encourages donors to go to Give.org for tips on "how to best help Ukraine relief activities" before they donate, adding that "not all relief organizations will be able to provide timely assistance unless they already have a presence in Ukraine."

"When emergencies and natural disasters strike, we offer tools and programs that help people around the world with communication and humanitarian response," Twitter's website reads.

