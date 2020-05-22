Trump donating salary to HHS coronavirus efforts

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump will donate his salary from the first quarter of the year to efforts to develop new coronavirus therapies.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Trump’s plan to donate $100,000 of his annual $400,000 salary to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for its work on COVID-19 during a White House press briefing Friday.

McEnany made the announcement shortly after Trump said houses of worship are “essential” and should reopen from pandemic shutdowns this weekend.

Trump, who was already wealthy from his business dealings before he was elected president, has opted to forego a salary during his administration and has instead donated it to various causes.

This will mark the second quarter that Trump has put the money toward efforts to overcome the coronavirus. In March, then-Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump was donating his salary from the final quarter of 2019 to HHS, also for the department’s work on COVID-19.

At that time, the virus had killed just six Americans. As of Friday, more than 95,000 people in the U.S. had died from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump also donated portions of his salary last year to the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Office of the Surgeon General.

