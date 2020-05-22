Trump rules churches 'essential,' says they can reopen this weekend

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump announced Friday he’s deemed churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship to be “essential places that provide essential services” that can reopen this weekend.

Trump said during a brief news conference he had directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue guidance for faith communities to safely reopen from the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are places that hold our society together and keep our people united,” he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Health officials recommend staying home when possible as people infected with COVID-19 may show minor or no symptoms. When people do need to go out, the CDC recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and frequently washing hands and sanitizing surfaces.

In one case highlighted by the CDC, 38 percent of attendees at one rural Arkansas church developed COVID-19 in early March. Three of them died, and the CDC warned that large gatherings pose a risk for transmitting the virus.

The president said he expects religious leaders “will make sure that their congregations are safe as they gather and pray."

Trump urged governors to go along with his decision.

“I will override the governors” if they stop houses of worship from reopening, he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS