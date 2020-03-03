Trump donating part of 2019 salary to coronavirus fight

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday that President Trump will donate part of his 2019 salary to fighting coronavirus, a novel illness that has killed at least six Americans.

"President [Trump] made a commitment to donate his salary while in office," Grisham wrote on Twitter. "Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to [HHS] to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus."

HOW MUCH IS TRUMP WORTH?

The last time Congress chose to increase the president's salary was in 2001, just before George W. Bush took office.

Today, Trump makes the same amount: $400,000. That doesn't include a $50,000 “expense allowance,” $100,000 for travel expenses or other entertainment allowances, according to Title 3 of the U.S. Code.

