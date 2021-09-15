Nicholas leaves over 100K without power in Texas

More than 100,000 people in Texas remain without power Wednesday after Tropical Storm Nicholas, which has since been downgraded to a tropical depression, swept through the Gulf Coast region.

According to Poweroutage.US., about 117,871 people had no power as of 8 a.m. ET. That is in addition to the more than 81,000 residents in Louisiana who are still in the dark.

Nicholas made landfall Tuesday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, initially knocking out power to half a million homes and businesses and dumping more than a foot of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Entergy Corp., which delivers electricity to millions in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, said it restored power to more than 13,300 of its customers by Tuesday evening, which is equivalent to about 95% of its total outages in the Texas.

Entergy Texas "expects to restore the remaining customers in areas that have experienced extensive damage and that can safely take power by late afternoon on Wednesday," the company said.

However, the company noted that "Nicholas could adversely affect Hurrican Ida restoration" in Louisiana.

For over two weeks, Entergy Louisiana crews have been working to restore power to its customers after "Ida’s historic intensity caused severe damage across southeast Louisiana" knocking out more than 30,000 poles, over 36,000 spans of wire and nearly 6,000 transformers, according to Entergy.

Since Ida made landfall on Aug. 29, crews restored power to approximately 815,000 customers. To date, approximately 87,000 Entergy customers remain without power.

"This progress is a testament to the dedication of our tens of thousands of workers and their willingness to do whatever it takes for our customers," John Hawkins, Entergy Louisiana vice president of distribution operations, said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.