Tropical Depression Nicole: Thousands of Florida residents still without power

Florida was impacted by severe weather from Nicole

Fox News contributor Katrina Campins discusses the real estate market heating up in Florida following the devastation from Hurricane Ian and mortgage demand hitting low levels.

Florida homebuyers eye hurricane-battered areas

Fox News contributor Katrina Campins discusses the real estate market heating up in Florida following the devastation from Hurricane Ian and mortgage demand hitting low levels.

Tens of thousands of Florida residents are still without power on Friday morning following the deadly impact of Tropical Depression Nicole.

According to tracker PowerOutage.US, more than 38,000 customers do not have electricity as of 10 a.m. ET.

The storm sent heavy rains fallings from the Southeast and up the East Coast as flooding receded from the Sunshine State's coastline. 

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, killing at least five people. 

Florida homes damaged by Nicole

In this aerial view, homes are partially toppled onto the beach after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on Nov. 10, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the s ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The severe weather toppled homes into the Atlantic Ocean and Nicole caused flooding inland, with some rivers nearing flood levels, according to the National Weather Service. 

Volusia County building inspectors declared 24 hotels and condos in Daytona Beach Shores and New Smyrna Beach, as well as at least 25 single-family homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, to be structurally unsafe, forcing their evacuations.

Floodwaters from Nicole in Florida

A truck is driven through a flooded street after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on Nov. 10, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Florida.  ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

After a morning curfew was lifted on Friday, evacuated residents were able to return to the area to survey the storm's impact. 

Florida airports — some damaged by Nicole — resumed operations late Thursday night and on Friday. 

Florida men stand amidst flooding from Nicole

Members of the Daytona Beach Fire Department walk through flood water searching for people that may need help after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on Nov. 10, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Florida. ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Orlando International Airport said there had been more than 1,400 flight cancellations there.

Having weakened from a tropical storm, Nicole could dump as many as eight inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains, with flooding risks as far as New England. 

Tornado warnings were issued in the Carolinas and Virginia – although none were reported immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.