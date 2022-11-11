Tropical Depression Nicole: Thousands of Florida residents still without power

Tens of thousands of Florida residents are still without power on Friday morning following the deadly impact of Tropical Depression Nicole.

According to tracker PowerOutage.US, more than 38,000 customers do not have electricity as of 10 a.m. ET.

The storm sent heavy rains fallings from the Southeast and up the East Coast as flooding receded from the Sunshine State's coastline.

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, killing at least five people.

The severe weather toppled homes into the Atlantic Ocean and Nicole caused flooding inland, with some rivers nearing flood levels, according to the National Weather Service.

Volusia County building inspectors declared 24 hotels and condos in Daytona Beach Shores and New Smyrna Beach, as well as at least 25 single-family homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, to be structurally unsafe, forcing their evacuations.

After a morning curfew was lifted on Friday, evacuated residents were able to return to the area to survey the storm's impact.

Florida airports — some damaged by Nicole — resumed operations late Thursday night and on Friday.

Orlando International Airport said there had been more than 1,400 flight cancellations there.

Having weakened from a tropical storm, Nicole could dump as many as eight inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains, with flooding risks as far as New England.

Tornado warnings were issued in the Carolinas and Virginia – although none were reported immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.