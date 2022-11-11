Nicole aftermath: Florida airports announce reopening plans

Following the deadly impact of Tropical Depression Nicole, Florida airports have begun to resume service.

Orlando International Airport said limited commercial operations resumed at the airport starting Thursday evening, including domestic arrivals only. The remaining international and domestic operations will resume Friday.

More than 1,400 flights were canceled at the airport during the storm.

Orlando Sanford Airport was closed Thursday and said it anticipated the airport terminal will re-open Friday morning.

In a series of tweets, Melbourne Orlando International Airport said leadership had determined the airport could safely reopen and resume operations on Thursday afternoon after a comprehensive damage assessment.

"Our facilities sustained some moderate storm damage from Nicole. In order to resume normal operations, some queuing has been rerouted. Please take note of all directional signage and pardon our work as we address these issues and make necessary repairs," it said.

The Daytona Beach International Airport closed Wednesday afternoon, canceling all flights except for government, emergency and humanitarian aircraft. The airport was scheduled to reopen early Friday morning.

Tampa International Airport remained open following Nicole, with no damage reported.