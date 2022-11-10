Expand / Collapse search
Nicole leaves over 330K Florida customers without power

Tropical Storm Nicole initially made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane

Fox News contributor Katrina Campins discusses the real estate market heating up in Florida following the devastation from Hurricane Ian and mortgage demand hitting low levels.

Hundreds of thousands of Florida customers are without power on Thursday morning after Nicole hit the state as a Category 1 hurricane.

According to tracker PowerOutage.US, more than 330,000 customers are in the dark.

Nicole weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east coast of Florida, just south of Vero Beach. 

The storm brought strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain to the area. It drenched beachfront properties that lost their seawall during Hurricane Ian just weeks before. 

Winds from Tropical Storm Nicole

People brave rain and heavy winds to visit the waterfront along the Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla.  ((AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) / AP Newsroom)

Out of Florida's 67 counties, 45 were under a state of emergency declaration. 

President Biden also approved an emergency declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole

A car tries to navigate a flooded A1A just south of Dania Beach Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to move towards our coast on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Hollywood Beach, Fla. ((Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) / AP Newsroom)

Some residents were told to pack up their possessions and leave Daytona Beach Shores.

Waves from Tropical Storm Nicole

Waves break on the Cocoa Beach Pier as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its presence felt Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Cocoa Beach, Fla. ((Ricardo Ramirez/Orlando Sentinel via AP) / AP Newsroom)

The storm forced some theme parks and airports to close and nearly two dozen school districts were shuttering schools. 

The large tropical storm is moving north, although a few tornadoes were possible early Thursday across east-central to northeast Florida. 

Flooding was also possible before Nicole weakens into a tropical depression over Georgia on Thursday or Friday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.