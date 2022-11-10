Nicole leaves over 330K Florida customers without power

Hundreds of thousands of Florida customers are without power on Thursday morning after Nicole hit the state as a Category 1 hurricane.

According to tracker PowerOutage.US, more than 330,000 customers are in the dark.

Nicole weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east coast of Florida, just south of Vero Beach.

The storm brought strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain to the area. It drenched beachfront properties that lost their seawall during Hurricane Ian just weeks before.

Out of Florida's 67 counties, 45 were under a state of emergency declaration.

President Biden also approved an emergency declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Some residents were told to pack up their possessions and leave Daytona Beach Shores.

The storm forced some theme parks and airports to close and nearly two dozen school districts were shuttering schools.

The large tropical storm is moving north, although a few tornadoes were possible early Thursday across east-central to northeast Florida.

Flooding was also possible before Nicole weakens into a tropical depression over Georgia on Thursday or Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.