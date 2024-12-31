Trader Joe's to open new stores in several states in 2025
Stores that Trader Joe’s is expected to open will be located in California, Washington, New York, other states
Trader Joe’s is expected to open more stores in the coming year.
Fans of Trader Joe’s are slated to see a dozen new stores "opening soon," according to the grocery store chain’s website.
FOX Business reached out to Trader Joe’s for comment. A spokesperson told Nexstar the chain will unveil additional planned openings "throughout the year."
The 12 stores that Trader Joe’s has announced are spread across the country.
Three of those are poised to open in California, while two more Trader Joe’s are coming to Washington state and the District of Columbia. The other five will be located in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New York, Alabama and Maryland, according to Trader Joe’s.
They will add to the hundreds of stores that Trader Joe’s currently operates nationwide.
The exact locations of the 12 stores that are expected to open soon are:
California
- 9224 Reseda Blvd., Northridge
- 14140 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks
- 18700 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana
Washington
- 8726 Greenwood Ave., Seattle
- 4255 Meridian St., Suite 200, Bellingham
District of Columbia
- 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW
- 701 Monroe St. NE
Tennessee
- 2305 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
Pennsylvania
- 550 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn
New York
- 6400 Amboy Rd., Staten Island
Alabama
- 1771 Montgomery Hwy., Hoover
Maryland
- 225 N Washington St., Rockville
Trader Joe’s is "growing at a pretty good rate right now, adding more and more stores," Tara Miller, the company's vice president of marketing, said in an October episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast.
She also said the chain was "growing at a pace that we can sustain."
Co-host Matt Sloan said Trader Joe’s looks "where people are" as it determines sites to open a new store.
"It could be an area where there is no currently available Trader Joe’s store," he said during the episode. "Although it might be an area that's really densely populated and traffic patterns are such that getting from one Trader Joe's to another neighborhood, it may be close, but it might take a really long time, that could be interesting."
He said Trader Joe’s criteria for locations "are really about access and ease of getting into and out of, and the flow of traffic patterns."
Trader Joe’s is "not interested in growth by just buying another chain and putting a different sign on the building," Sloan also said.
"It wouldn’t really feel like a neighborhood Trader Joe’s," he said. "So, we’re looking at things that are opportunities for us to make that neighborhood store a great Trader Joe’s for that area."
Trader Joe’s opened four stores in December, according to its store openings page. Those sites were located in Milwaukie, Oregon; Vista, California; Palm Harbor, Florida; and Alpharetta, Georgia.
The chain’s first-ever store, launched in 1967, is in Pasadena, California.