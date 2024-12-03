Trader Joe's drops new limited-edition item that has already gone viral

This holiday season Trader Joe's has a new bag to stuff.

The grocer's new, limited-edition stand-up collapsible grocery tote bag sells for $3.99 each and is already living up to the hype of its predecessors.

"It is so good," TikTok user @_jessiechoi says in a video posted on social media. "So much stuff fits in here."

She then showcases how she has a carton of eggs with a lot of other grocery items before doing a wide shot of how large and sturdy the bag is.

"You’ve got places to go, people to see, and, more likely than not, stuff you’ve got to bring with you," Trader Joe's website says about the bag. "That’s one reason why we’ve put so much effort into creating fun and functional reusable bags over the years (and inadvertently created a few Mini Tote crazes along the way...)"

The bag stands up on its own, which helps items stay inside in cars, buses and even bicycle baskets, the grocer says. It then collapses for storage when not being used.

Along with the TikTok video, news of the bag is also making the rounds on Reddit and Instagram.

"A beautiful collapsible bag that’s perfect for keeping all your groceries tote-ally secure," Trader Joe's fan page @trader_joes_treasure_hunt said on Instagram. "Will you buy or deny!?"

The bag was made for Trader Joe's by an "expert tote maker in Vietnam," the company said.

Trader Joe's told FOX Business the bag was introduced last month, and its dimensions allow it to carry up to six gallons in volume.

Earlier this year, Trader Joe's had a couple of bags that also went viral online: mini tote bags and insulated tote bags. It was not uncommon to see the bags on reseller websites for much more than people paid for them.

This was the year that social media and the internet helped market several hot-ticket items.

Along with Trader Joe's totes, the Stanley cup craze took off when special colors were released ahead of Valentine's Day at Target.

Trader Joe's previously told FOX Business "each store makes its own merchandising decisions" about how long items are sold and availability.