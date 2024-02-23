Toyota recalls 280,000 pickups, SUVs over transmission issue

Toyota is recalling 280,000 pickups and SUVs in the U.S. over a transmission issue that could cause the vehicle to keep moving even when it is in neutral.

The company said Wednesday that "certain parts of the transmission may not immediately disengage when the vehicle is shifted to the neutral position."

This can cause the power to continue to be transferred to the wheels and "allow the vehicle to inadvertently creep forward at a low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied, leading to an increased risk of a crash," Toyota continued.

The affected models include certain Toyota Tundras and Lexus LX 600 vehicles that were manufactured between 2022 and 2024. It also includes some model year 2023-2024 Toyota Sequoias.

The company said it will update the software for the transmission to impacted customers for free, and says that owners will be notified by late April to bring their cars to a Toyota or Lexus dealer.

This comes roughly a month after Toyota urged the owners of 50,000 vehicles not to drive their cars due to an airbag issue that could cause "serious injury or death."

The airbags in the affected vehicles "are under an urgent airbag safety recall," because they are "involved in the Takata air bag recalls ," the automaker said in a "do not drive" advisory.

In December, Toyota separately announced that it was recalling more than one million vehicles in the U.S. over a defect in the system that could affect its airbag-deployment system.

The automaker in November also recalled 1.85 million RAV4 sport utility vehicles in the U.S. over fire risks stemming from the installation of replacement batteries.

