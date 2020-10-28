Toyota recalls additional 1.5M U.S. vehicles for fuel pump issue

An additional 1.52 million Toyota and Lexus cars, trucks and SUVs produced from July 2017 through Sept. 2020 are being recalled because of a pump issue announced back in January, bringing the total number of autos that need repair to approximately 3.34 million nationwide.

The recall impacts the following select Toyota and Lexus vehicle models:

2013-2015 Model Year Lexus LS 460;

2013-2015 Model Year Lexus GS 350;

2014 Model Year Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus ISF;

2014-2015 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570;

2015 Model Year Lexus NX 200t, RC 350;

2017 Model Year Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t GS 200t;

2017-2019 Model Year Toyota Highlander; Lexus GS 350;

2017-2020 Model Year Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350

2017-2020 Model Year Toyota Tacoma

2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GS 300, GX 460, IS 300, IS 350, LS 500h, LX 570, NX 300, RC 300, RC 350;

2018-2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, RX 350L

2019 Model Year Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Lexus UX 200

2019-2020 Model Year Toyota RAV4

The affected vehicles are equipped with a fuel pump that may stop working, which would cause warning lights and messages to display on the instrument panel and the engine to potentially run rough. The issue can lead to a vehicle stall that could increase the risk of a crash while driving at high speeds, according to the company.

The automaker noted that Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the involved fuel pump at no cost to customers.

New owners that were not included in the recall as of April 9, 2020, will receive a notification from the company by late December.

