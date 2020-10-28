Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Toyota recalls additional 1.5M U.S. vehicles for fuel pump issue

Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pump at no cost to customers.

close
Fox Business Briefs: Pricy trucks are saving the auto industry and the CDC no-cruise order has ripple effects; Kristina Partsinevelos reportsvideo

Auto industry bouncing back in Q3; Carnival Cruises cancelling sailings

Fox Business Briefs: Pricy trucks are saving the auto industry and the CDC no-cruise order has ripple effects; Kristina Partsinevelos reports

An additional 1.52 million Toyota and Lexus cars, trucks and SUVs produced from July 2017 through Sept. 2020 are being recalled because of a pump issue announced back in January, bringing the total number of autos that need repair to approximately 3.34 million nationwide.

Continue Reading Below

GM, TOYOTA DRIVE UP AUTO PRODUCTION AS ECONOMY REBOUNDS

The recall impacts the following select Toyota and Lexus vehicle models:

  • 2013-2015 Model Year Lexus LS 460;
  • 2013-2015 Model Year Lexus GS 350;
  • 2014 Model Year Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus ISF;
  • 2014-2015 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570;
  • 2015 Model Year Lexus NX 200t, RC 350;
  • 2017 Model Year Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t GS 200t;
  • 2017-2019 Model Year Toyota Highlander; Lexus GS 350;
  • 2017-2020 Model Year Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350
  • 2017-2020 Model Year Toyota Tacoma
  • 2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GS 300, GX 460, IS 300, IS 350, LS 500h, LX 570, NX 300, RC 300, RC 350;
  • 2018-2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, RX 350L
  • 2019 Model Year Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Lexus UX 200
  • 2019-2020 Model Year Toyota RAV4

The affected vehicles are equipped with a fuel pump that may stop working, which would cause warning lights and messages to display on the instrument panel and the engine to potentially run rough. The issue can lead to a vehicle stall that could increase the risk of a crash while driving at high speeds, according to the company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The automaker noted that Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the involved fuel pump at no cost to customers.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TMTOYOTA MOTOR130.03-2.38-1.80%

New owners that were not included in the recall as of April 9, 2020, will receive a notification from the company by late December.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS