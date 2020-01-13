Toyota announces safety recall over stall risk

Toyota on Monday announced it was conducting a recall involving about 696,000 Toyota and Lexus models over a fuel pump issue that could cause affected cars to stall.

The fuel pump on the affected vehicles may stop working, which would cause warning lights and messages to pop up on the instrument panel, and the engine to potentially run rough, according to the company. As a result, the vehicle is at risk of stalling, which increases the likelihood of a crash if it happens when the car is traveling at a high speed.

According to the company, affected models include:

Certain 2018-2019 Model Year Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350; certain 2019 Model Year Lexus NX 300, RX 350L, and GS 300; certain 2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra; and certain 2019 Model Year Toyota Avalon and Corolla in the United States.

Toyota is working on a remedy, which will be made available to customers at no cost once it is available. Vehicle owners will be notified by mail by mid-March.

To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

