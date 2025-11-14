Toyota recalls about 127K pickup trucks, SUVs over potential engine issues

Toyota is recalling about 127,000 pickup trucks and SUVs over potential issues related to the vehicles' engines that could increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers model year 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks, model year 2022-2024 Lexus LX SUVs and model year 2024 Lexus GX SUVs equipped with V35A engines. Lexus is the luxury brand owned by Toyota.

Toyota said that certain machining debris may not have been cleared from the engine when it was produced, which could lead to the engine running rough, not starting or stalling. It said a loss of power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash.

The automaker said in the recall dated Nov. 6 that it is currently working on developing a fix for the engine issue. Once completed, Toyota will repair the vehicles free of charge.

Customers will be notified of the remedy between Dec. 22, 2025, and Jan. 5, 2026.

The recall is an extension of one reported last year that involved more than 100,000 vehicles.

