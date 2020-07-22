TikTok-famous hand sanitizer back in stock after selling out during coronavirus pandemic

A hand sanitizer that was made famous on TikTok is back in stock.

The Touchland Power Mist Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer was sold out in March, like many other hand sanitizers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

However, Touchland stood out after going viral on TikTik and reportedly had 35,000 people on a waitlist, Today reported.

According to the company website, Touchland’s spray sanitizers hydrate and soften the skin while still killing 99.9 percent of germs like many other hand sanitizers.

Last summer, Forbes said the company was “giving hand sanitizer a makeover fit for the age of Instagram,” with its stylish 1.3-ounce spray bottles and bright colors.

The Power Mist sprays come in eight scents, including watermelon, aloe vera and vanilla cinnamon.

Touchland’s CEO Andrea Lisbona told Today that watermelon is the most popular scent.

"Watermelon consistently ranks as our No. 1 bestseller both on our website and at retailers," Lisbona said. "It was the first scent to sell out in March, and is always the top choice with retailers."

The 1.3-ounce bottle -- which reportedly has more than 500 spritzes -- costs $12, according to the website.

Aside from being sold on the Touchland website, fans can also buy the hand sanitizers at Ulta, where they also cost $12.

According to Today, the Touchland Power Mist sanitizers meet CDC requirements.

