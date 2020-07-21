Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

TikTok

TikTok plans to add 10,000 jobs in U.S. over next three years

The social media company now has about 1,400 employees in the US

close
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on his legislation that would prohibit using the Chinese social media app TikTok on government devices and why, ideally, he’d like to ban it completely for national security reasons. video

Colorado congressman calls to ban TikTok on US government phones

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on his legislation that would prohibit using the Chinese social media app TikTok on government devices and why, ideally, he’d like to ban it completely for national security reasons.

(Reuters) -- Short-form video sharing app TikTok is planning to add about 10,000 jobs in the United States over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company, owned by China’s ByteDance, is also considering London among other locations for setting up its headquarters. TikTok now has about 1,400 employees in the United States, up from less than 500 in January this year, it said.

FACEBOOK PLANNING TIKTOK COMPETITOR 'INSTAGRAM REELS'

News website Axios reported the news first.

TikTok has been seen to distance itself from Beijing after a U.S. national security panel’s inquiry into the safety of the personal data it handles, Reuters reported last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS