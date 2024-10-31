Wawa-branded tumblers recalled because metal straws can cause lacerations; multiple injuries reported

A recall notice was issued for around 60,000 Wawa-branded beverage tumblers after multiple injuries were reported from the products’ metal straws.

A Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that the metal straw inside the tumbler can "cut your mouth and/or fingers, posing a laceration hazard."

Four injuries to the hand and mouth have been reported to date.

The Commission is urging consumers to immediately stop using the metal straws and contact Illinois-based Halo Branding Solutions, the tumblers' distributor, for a silicone replacement. If a customer would also like to return the tumbler, they can receive a $15 refund in the form of a gift card.

Impacted consumers should not try to return the tumblers to Wawa stores, Thursday's notice notes. More information about how to participate is on Halo's website.

The recalled tumblers were sold exclusively at Wawa stores across Alabama, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland in August of this year. The 24-ounce drinkware came in four different styles.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa maintained that it hasn't had the tumblers recalled by Halo in its stores since mid-August and noted that more than 5,400 units were sold.