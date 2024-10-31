Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls
Published

Wawa-branded tumblers recalled because metal straws can cause lacerations; multiple injuries reported

US Consumer Product Safety Commission says four injuries have been reported to date

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 31

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A recall notice was issued for around 60,000 Wawa-branded beverage tumblers after multiple injuries were reported from the products’ metal straws.

A Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that the metal straw inside the tumbler can "cut your mouth and/or fingers, posing a laceration hazard." 

Four injuries to the hand and mouth have been reported to date.

The Commission is urging consumers to immediately stop using the metal straws and contact Illinois-based Halo Branding Solutions, the tumblers' distributor, for a silicone replacement. If a customer would also like to return the tumbler, they can receive a $15 refund in the form of a gift card.

BABY POWDER RECALL EXPANDS OVER POSSIBLE ASBESTOS CONTAMINATION

Wawa Tumbler Recall

This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of the HALO reusable tumblers with a metal straws being recalled Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, due to a laceration hazard.  (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP / AP Newsroom)

Impacted consumers should not try to return the tumblers to Wawa stores, Thursday's notice notes. More information about how to participate is on Halo's website.

The recalled tumblers were sold exclusively at Wawa stores across Alabama, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland in August of this year. The 24-ounce drinkware came in four different styles.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Pennsylvania-based Wawa maintained that it hasn't had the tumblers recalled by Halo in its stores since mid-August and noted that more than 5,400 units were sold.