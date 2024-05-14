5 top reasons to travel midweek rather than on weekends: 'Better selection, lower rates'

Think twice about being a weekend travel warrior, as experts say you can snag better prices and perks if you travel during the week.

Although traveling over a weekend typically allows you to save your vacation days, the costs and benefits you may get from opting for weekday travel can offer other advantages.

Some of these perks can be saving money on hotels and transportation costs, encountering fewer crowds, snagging midweek discounts and in some cases finding hospitality incentives.

"Tuesdays and Wednesdays are considered the best days to travel to avoid crowds and, most often, to take advantage of lower prices," Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Leisure travelers drive up prices and create crowds on weekends, she noted. Business travelers generally head out Monday and return Friday — "impacting availability around the ‘bookends’ of the weekend," said Twidale.

Travel experts shared more about why midweek travel is a smart choice.

1. There will be fewer crowds in cities

"Simply put, fewer people are traveling during the week than during the weekends, so you’ll have a better selection and pay a lower rate for a room that could cost tens or hundreds more once Friday hits," Christie Hudson, Expedia’s travel expert in Seattle, told FOX Business.

For example, on the Expedia app recently, a Monday stay during June at the Hotel Chelsea in New York City was around $500 per night — but it rose to $657 on Friday of the same week, Hudson pointed out.

Hudson said cities are great options for midweek travel, namely due to fewer crowds.

"You get the best of both worlds — adventure and convenience with more elbow room and cost savings."

"With fewer crowds, you'll breeze through everything from flights to snagging a table at that trendy restaurant you've been eyeing," she said.

Plus, cities offer nearly endless entertainment options.

"You get the best of both worlds — adventure and convenience with more elbow room and cost savings," said Hudson.

2. Hotel perks occur midweek

Lower occupancy during the week could work in your favor.

"Traveling midweek, you are more likely to receive a complimentary upgraded room type," said Liza Adcock, director of sales and marketing at Kimpton Tryon Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Even with trendy destinations, midweek travel offers guests advantages.

She noted on this point, "We’re offering a promotion this summer to encourage shoulder night travel during the week. For guests arriving on Sunday or Tuesday, we’ll be offering a complimentary upgrade along with 30% off their first night."

"There’s an increased likelihood of being able to accommodate early check-in, less demand for amenities like the pool and more dinner reservation availability," said Mark Hayes, general manager of the Kimpton Aertson a property in Nashville’s midtown neighborhood.

Even abroad, there are opportunities to benefit from a midweek trip.

"Weekdays are a great time to explore the abundance of historical landmarks, museums, and dining offerings."

In London, for example, you may find fewer crowds in touristy spots throughout the city.

"Midweek stays offer discerning travelers the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in London’s culture and esteemed establishments with fewer crowds, allowing for a more exclusive and perhaps more personal experience," said Patrick Katzenberg, general manager of The Londoner, a boutique hotel in London.

"Weekdays are a great time to explore the abundance of historical landmarks, museums, and dining offerings that London has to offer that might usually have long wait times or limited space."

3. Flights can be discounted

Flying on a Tuesday or a Wednesday could result in some lower fares, depending on the destination or the time of year.

So, if you can take a midweek flight, you could save some money.

"Traveling on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday sees fewer people traveling in general versus a Monday or a Friday," said Katy Nastro, spokesperson for Going.com in New York.

Flexibility is also important.

Consider alternate airports, discount airlines and off-peak times for your flight for even more opportunities to save.

4. Attractions & entertainment can be cheaper

Sally French, travel expert with NerdWallet in San Francisco, said midweek discounts are abundant in terms of tickets to attractions and entertainment.

For example, she said Disneyland is running a ticket promotion this summer, selling three-day tickets for $149 for children and $249 for adults.

Midweek discounts are abundant in terms of tickets to attractions and entertainment.

The catch? "The deal only applies to weekday tickets, Monday through Thursday," noted French.

But if you want the freedom to go any day of the week, including weekends, Disney is selling a similar (albeit less optional) ticket deal for $199 for children and $299 for adults.

French said there's a need to understand the drawbacks.

"A theme park might only put on their fireworks shows on weekends, or it might have more limited hours on weekdays," she said.

Be sure to do your research and due diligence — and check into programming and events during the week vs. weekends.

5. You'll have more breathing room on the other end — and maybe even more fun, too

There’s yet another advantage to a weekday getaway. "Taking a midweek break sets you up for a smooth transition back to reality," said Hudson of Expedia.

You can "spend your weekend unwinding at home, unpacking and gearing up for the week." Your vacation-to-workplace transition could be easier this way.

Midweek travel goes beyond just saving time and money. Weekday travel is just more fun and rewarding, experts say.

For spontaneous midweek travel, simply pick a weekday destination and go. Any problems that might disrupt plans instead create unexpected adventure.

"You have more options and more opportunity to be fun and spontaneous when you travel in the middle of the week," GoRVing spokesperson Monika Geraci told FOX Business.