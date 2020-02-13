The top days for local restaurant sales: Report

Valentine’s Day is only the 94th best day for local restaurant sales, according to a new report.

Software company Womply recently released its “State of Local Restaurants 2020” report, which found which days of the year are best for local restaurants across the country.

Even though it might seem like it should be ranked higher as couples celebrate love with romantic dinners together, Valentine’s Day only came in at 94.

According to the report, local restaurants made only about 21 percent more on Valentine’s Day than they do on an average day.

The best time for local restaurant revenue was Mother’s Day weekend, according to the report.

The Saturday before Mother’s Day took the top spot while Mother’s Day itself followed in second place.

On the Saturday before the holiday, local restaurants made about 62 percent more than on an average day, while restaurants made about 60 percent more than average on Mother’s Day itself.

The Saturday before Father’s Day took third place and, according to Womply, two non-holidays took fourth and fifth place: March 30 and April 13.

The two lowest-ranking days for local restaurant sales were Christmas Day (ranked 365) and Thanksgiving (ranked 364).

Aside from its holiday rankings, Womply also found that local restaurants across the U.S. make about $1,350 on an average day, with an average of 47 transactions per day.

For its findings, Womply looked at daily revenue for more than 36,000 local restaurants -- that were categorized as small businesses -- across the country for every day of the year.

